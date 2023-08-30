Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3,172.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 869,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,122,000 after purchasing an additional 842,991 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,557,000 after purchasing an additional 713,391 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth $9,024,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,796.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 269,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth $5,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 2,990 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $71,102.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,703 shares in the company, valued at $88,057.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBCF. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Up 1.0 %

SBCF stock opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average is $23.86. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $34.96.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $148.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.14%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

