Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Public Storage by 17.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 4.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Public Storage by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,839,000 after buying an additional 59,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.50.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $278.93 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $269.49 and a twelve month high of $344.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.66.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

