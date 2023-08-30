Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after buying an additional 33,474,478 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,526,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,010,000 after purchasing an additional 163,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,290,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,972,000 after purchasing an additional 32,296 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF stock opened at $150.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.85. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $157.67. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.