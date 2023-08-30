Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,377 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Up 1.1 %

GM stock opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GM. Barclays raised their price objective on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.