Synovus Financial Corp Increases Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth about $365,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 64.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 130,921 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FLTR opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $25.33.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

