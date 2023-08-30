Synovus Financial Corp Has $871,000 Stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1,116.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 260.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JJSF has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark lifted their price target on J&J Snack Foods from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Friday, May 5th.

In other news, VP Mary Lou Kehoe sold 300 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.59, for a total value of $52,977.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,638.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Mary Lou Kehoe sold 300 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.59, for a total value of $52,977.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,638.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.88, for a total value of $262,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,474,889.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,618 shares of company stock worth $806,305 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $160.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.50. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $127.80 and a one year high of $177.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 0.55.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.41. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This is a positive change from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.11%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

