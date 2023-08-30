Synovus Financial Corp Has $850,000 Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 18,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TXRH. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, June 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total transaction of $217,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,564. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 2.0 %

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $105.39 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $118.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.72. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.93%.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.