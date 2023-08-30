Synovus Financial Corp Has $835,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,267 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $15,783,781,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of F stock opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

