Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.09 Million Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE EME opened at $224.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.85 and a 52 week high of $224.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $1,432,239.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,216,264.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,296 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

