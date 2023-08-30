Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,336 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,195 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 479,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 70,813 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 415.7% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 31,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 80.6% during the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,129 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.16.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

