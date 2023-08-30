Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,960 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,552. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HRL stock opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average of $40.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.20.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

