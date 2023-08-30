Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 142,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,985,000 after buying an additional 44,282 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1,456.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after buying an additional 49,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at $100,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $138.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $131.72 and a one year high of $169.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.01 and its 200 day moving average is $144.76.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

