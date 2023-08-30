Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $416.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $399.18 and a 200 day moving average of $358.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $235.69 and a one year high of $428.16.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 37.00%.

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,569. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,569. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,817.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,418 shares of company stock valued at $4,104,307. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.57.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

