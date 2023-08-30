Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 32.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. 4.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.39.

ING Groep Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.58. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $14.99.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. ING Groep had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.4267 dividend. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

ING Groep Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.