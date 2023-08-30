Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 527 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 114.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $47.63.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.