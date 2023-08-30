SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIVB opened at $0.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.26. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $597.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.