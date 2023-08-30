Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives $44.09 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Surgery Partners from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Surgery Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Surgery Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $85,329.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,898 shares in the company, valued at $19,162,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 284.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 2.73.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $667.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

