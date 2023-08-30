Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 2.28. Sunrun has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $39.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.73 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sunrun will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $63,795.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,407,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,187,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $63,795.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,407,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,187,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $40,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,804 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,530 shares of company stock worth $2,013,529. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 10.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,265,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 358,598 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 36,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 22,264 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 108,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 40,337 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

