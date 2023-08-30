SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives $14.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPWR shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

SunPower Stock Performance

SPWR opened at $7.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.83. SunPower has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $463.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.85 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 100.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,004 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 105.7% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 74,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 38,158 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

