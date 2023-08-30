SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.13. SunLink Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,638 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of SunLink Health Systems worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

