Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Short Interest Up 44.5% in August

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,903,900 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the July 31st total of 3,394,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sumitomo Pharma Price Performance

OTCMKTS DNPUF traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.72. 275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876. Sumitomo Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41.

Get Sumitomo Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sumitomo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

About Sumitomo Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, uterine fibroids, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, advanced prostate cancer, overactive bladder, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.