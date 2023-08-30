Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 103.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 111,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,386 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 121,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,306,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,522,000 after purchasing an additional 152,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.8% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 30,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $134.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $136.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $350,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $350,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,353 shares of company stock worth $8,576,028. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.