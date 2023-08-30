Substratum (SUB) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.70

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $1.70 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024188 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $22.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

