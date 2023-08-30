StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Short Interest Update

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,280,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the July 31st total of 16,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
StoneCo Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ STNE traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.66. 3,546,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,205,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.22.
StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 7.51%. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
