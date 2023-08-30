Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Short Interest Down 18.9% in August

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the July 31st total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 439,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days. Currently, 15.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STOK. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ STOK traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.87. 157,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,025. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $259.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.32.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of ($2.48) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.94% and a negative net margin of 679.83%. Research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Stoke Therapeutics

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $166,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $166,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $26,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $352,209. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 550,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 291,205 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 338.3% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,279,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,065 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 299.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,046 shares during the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Further Reading

