StockNews.com Upgrades Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.60.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PAG

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $165.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.27. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $94.49 and a 1-year high of $180.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total transaction of $490,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,404.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $463,766.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,648,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total transaction of $490,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 712 shares in the company, valued at $116,404.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,284 shares of company stock worth $1,244,496 in the last ninety days. 46.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,702,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3,459.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 601,536 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 491.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,472,000 after acquiring an additional 289,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,163,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 11,378.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,105,000 after acquiring an additional 203,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.