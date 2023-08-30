StockNews.com Lowers Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Neonode Price Performance

NEON opened at $1.84 on Friday. Neonode has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42.

Institutional Trading of Neonode

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neonode by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Neonode by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neonode by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Investor AB acquired a new position in shares of Neonode during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Neonode by 1,297.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

