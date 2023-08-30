StockNews.com Lowers Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.49. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $44.69 and a 52 week high of $63.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.21.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $730.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.83 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 18.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 181.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

