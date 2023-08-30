StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TAIT opened at $3.57 on Monday. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83.

Institutional Trading of Taitron Components

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.33% of Taitron Components worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

