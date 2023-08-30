StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Startek (NYSE:SRT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SRT. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Startek in a report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Startek from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of SRT stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29. Startek has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $125.74 million, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Startek by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Startek by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Startek by 359.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 102,091 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Startek in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Startek by 60.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 30,552 shares in the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

