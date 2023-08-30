StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $19.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $101.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.32.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 15.14%.

In other news, Director Richard Ball acquired 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $29,794.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 178,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,660.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,917 shares of company stock valued at $62,897. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

