StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INFI opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.37. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinity Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 890,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,790 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 26,345 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

