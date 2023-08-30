StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of American Shared Hospital Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 million, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.70. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

