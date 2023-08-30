StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.60.

Amedisys Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $93.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $126.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,342.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.38.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $552.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.18 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,483,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Amedisys by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,844,000 after buying an additional 386,411 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,939,000 after buying an additional 329,891 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Amedisys by 708.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,676,000 after buying an additional 313,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth about $26,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

