StockNews.com Downgrades Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) to Hold

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABG

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

NYSE ABG opened at $225.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.68 and its 200 day moving average is $218.23. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $138.88 and a fifty-two week high of $256.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $8.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.24 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 6.28%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,630.8% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.