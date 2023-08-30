StockNews.com Begins Coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

WWE has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.13.

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of WWE opened at $115.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.78. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.59.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.54 million. Analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWE. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $38,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 85.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

