StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the textile maker's stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. The company has a market cap of $13.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.42. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.47.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.01 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 80.72% and a negative net margin of 10.84%.

Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group

About The Dixie Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXYN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in The Dixie Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Dixie Group in the second quarter worth $65,000. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

