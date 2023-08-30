StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. The company has a market cap of $13.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.42. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.47.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.01 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 80.72% and a negative net margin of 10.84%.
Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group
About The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Dixie Group
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.