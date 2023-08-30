StockNews.com Begins Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on S&W Seed from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised S&W Seed from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. The company has a market cap of $42.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.14. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANW. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 181.7% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 26,454 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in S&W Seed by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 39,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in S&W Seed by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

