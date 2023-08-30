StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Reading International Stock Down 0.4 %
RDI opened at $2.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.55. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $26,247.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,956.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,740 shares of company stock valued at $321,140. 24.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
