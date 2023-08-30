StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Down 0.4 %

RDI opened at $2.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.55. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $26,247.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,956.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,740 shares of company stock valued at $321,140. 24.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

Reading International Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reading International in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Reading International by 236.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Reading International by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Reading International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

