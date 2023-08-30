StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

ONCT stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 192,189 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 44.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 167,268 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 1,373.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 155,014 shares in the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

