StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NOVN has been the subject of several other reports. Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Novan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Novan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.
Novan Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Novan
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Novan during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Novan during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novan during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Novan by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. 14.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Novan
Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.
