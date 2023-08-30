StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV opened at $122.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.55. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after acquiring an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,931 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1,878.0% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,314,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,904 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,749,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

