Stifel Nicolaus Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $135.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NKE. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.68.

Shares of NKE opened at $101.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $155.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,332 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

