Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

EADSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. Airbus has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average is $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $114.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.18 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 6.27%. Research analysts predict that Airbus will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

