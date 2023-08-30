Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Watsco (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $450.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WSO. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $323.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

NYSE:WSO opened at $361.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Watsco has a one year low of $228.61 and a one year high of $383.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.97.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.45). Watsco had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Watsco will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Watsco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Watsco by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

