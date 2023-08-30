Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

Shares of TSE:SJ opened at C$66.00 on Wednesday. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of C$37.45 and a 1-year high of C$70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.25, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$66.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$59.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.56 by C$0.16. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of C$972.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$953.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 4.8504114 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SJ shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

In other Stella-Jones news, Director Ian Jones sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.71, for a total value of C$26,284.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,571. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

