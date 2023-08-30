Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.81 on September 19th

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Stanley Black & Decker has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 56 years. Stanley Black & Decker has a payout ratio of 67.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.8%.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $104.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.28 and a 200 day moving average of $86.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

