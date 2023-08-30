Sprott (NYSE:SII) and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) and Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cipher Mining and Sprott’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cipher Mining $3.04 million 284.81 -$39.05 million ($0.05) -69.00 Sprott $141.39 million 5.98 $17.63 million $1.41 23.19

Sprott has higher revenue and earnings than Cipher Mining. Cipher Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprott, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

6.7% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of Sprott shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Sprott shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cipher Mining and Sprott’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cipher Mining N/A -27.03% -23.09% Sprott 23.36% 12.71% 9.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cipher Mining and Sprott, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cipher Mining 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sprott 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cipher Mining presently has a consensus target price of $5.10, indicating a potential upside of 47.83%. Given Cipher Mining’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cipher Mining is more favorable than Sprott.

Risk and Volatility

Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprott has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sprott beats Cipher Mining on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc. is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

