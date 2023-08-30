Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SOHO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of SOHO stock opened at $1.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $2.79.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $49.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 7.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOHO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth $28,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 24,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

