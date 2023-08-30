Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,247 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SON. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 321.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

SON stock opened at $57.94 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $53.78 and a 12 month high of $65.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.12). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SON shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Argus cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

